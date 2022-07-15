Prime Minister announces Rs 18.54, Rs 40.5 per liter cut in petrol, diesel prices

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Thursday announced Rs 18.54 and Rs 40.50 reduction in the per liter prices of petrol and diesel respectively from July 15.

Addressing the nation on television and radio, the prime minister said as the prices of petroleum products were falling in the international market, the present government was slashing the petroleum prices to fulfill its promise of passing on the benefit of any decrease to the consumers in Pakistan.

Holding the previous regimes responsible for all the economic woes, he expressed determination of the coalition government to put the country on the path of economic development and prosperity during the next 14 months.

The present government would focus on three vital areas of economy, including agriculture, information technology (IT) and export-based industries in the coming months, he added.

