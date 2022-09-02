Prime Minister announces Rs5m for GB special girl who lost mother, six siblings to flood

(@FahadShabbir)

GHIZAR, Sep 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday announced Rs 5 million for a differently abled girl child in Ghizar district of Gilgit Baltistan who lost eight family members to the flash floods including mother, grandmother and six siblings.

During his visit to the GB's flood-hit areas including Ghizar's Bobar village, the prime minister interacted with the girl child, sympathized with her as well as her father.

He showed affection to the bereaved girl and father and condoled over their huge loss.

The prime minister told the girl that her ordeal was untellable and the whole nation shared her grief.

During his interaction with the flood victims, the prime minister repeatedly mentioned the girl and the sufferings she had been going through.

While announcing Rs 5 million for her education and treatment, the prime minister instructed to set up an endowment fund in her name.

He also ordered the authorities concerned to utilize all out resources for the medical treatment of the said girl.