Open Menu

Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar Directs NHA To Restore Pinjra Bridge In Balochistan

Sumaira FH Published August 26, 2023 | 07:24 PM

Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar directs NHA to restore Pinjra bridge in Balochistan

Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar Saturday directed the National Highway Authority (NHA) to complete the reconstruction of the Pinjra bridge as soon as possible so that citizens travelling from Quetta to Jacobabad could be facilitated

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar Saturday directed the National Highway Authority (NHA) to complete the reconstruction of the Pinjra bridge as soon as possible so that citizens travelling from Quetta to Jacobabad could be facilitated.

In a post on his X handle, he said work on the reconstruction of the Pinjra bridge was continuing at a fast pace.

In another positive development, he said an alternative concrete bridge was completed from which heavy traffic was passing.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Quetta Traffic Jacobabad NHA National University Post From Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia to teach two Chinese classes weekly i ..

Saudi Arabia to teach two Chinese classes weekly in secondary schools

41 seconds ago
 Pakistan vs Afghanistan third ODI scores

Pakistan vs Afghanistan third ODI scores

1 minute ago
 GHS No. 3 Abbottabad achieves remarkable performan ..

GHS No. 3 Abbottabad achieves remarkable performance in SSC annual results

1 minute ago
 COP28 will support developing countries and emergi ..

COP28 will support developing countries and emerging economies to move towards g ..

11 minutes ago
 President for promotion of local products to reduc ..

President for promotion of local products to reduce burden of import bills

1 minute ago
 IGP visits 1787 Complaint Centre

IGP visits 1787 Complaint Centre

1 minute ago
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman ..

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar gives cash awards to 40 ..

5 minutes ago
 DC, CPO visit flood-hit areas

DC, CPO visit flood-hit areas

5 minutes ago
 President plants 'Mango' saplings at Quaid's mauso ..

President plants 'Mango' saplings at Quaid's mausoleum

5 minutes ago
 13 new dengue cases reported in Lahore: commission ..

13 new dengue cases reported in Lahore: commissioner

5 minutes ago
 Notables call on President

Notables call on President

5 minutes ago
 Final ODI: Pakistan set target of 269 run for Afgh ..

Final ODI: Pakistan set target of 269 run for Afghanistan

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan