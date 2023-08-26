Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar directs NHA to restore Pinjra bridge in Balochistan

Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar Saturday directed the National Highway Authority (NHA) to complete the reconstruction of the Pinjra bridge as soon as possible so that citizens travelling from Quetta to Jacobabad could be facilitated

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar Saturday directed the National Highway Authority (NHA) to complete the reconstruction of the Pinjra bridge as soon as possible so that citizens travelling from Quetta to Jacobabad could be facilitated.

In a post on his X handle, he said work on the reconstruction of the Pinjra bridge was continuing at a fast pace.

In another positive development, he said an alternative concrete bridge was completed from which heavy traffic was passing.