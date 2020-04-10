Prime Minister appeals for more registration of Corona Relief Tiger Force, extends deadline till April 15

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday extended deadline for registration of Tiger Force till April 15 and appealed to the youth, especially those associated with health sector to register themselves with Corona Relief Tiger Force

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday extended deadline for registration of Tiger Force till April 15 and appealed to the youth, especially those associated with health sector to register themselves with Corona Relief Tiger Force.

The prime minister, in a video message, said the country needed more volunteers, doctors and paramedics in this testing time to fight this battle against the pandemic . He expressed his gratitude to the youth and paid tributes for taking keen interest to become part of the Corona Tiger Force .

He said a total of 850,000 persons had signed up to the volunteer force to assist the government in its relief efforts. He said the government wanted to increase number of the volunteer force so that the whole nation face this pandemic with unity.