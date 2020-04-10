UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Appeals For More Registration Of Corona Relief Tiger Force, Extends Deadline Till April 15

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 10:44 PM

Prime Minister appeals for more registration of Corona Relief Tiger Force, extends deadline till April 15

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday extended deadline for registration of Tiger Force till April 15 and appealed to the youth, especially those associated with health sector to register themselves with Corona Relief Tiger Force

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday extended deadline for registration of Tiger Force till April 15 and appealed to the youth, especially those associated with health sector to register themselves with Corona Relief Tiger Force.

The prime minister, in a video message, said the country needed more volunteers, doctors and paramedics in this testing time to fight this battle against the pandemic . He expressed his gratitude to the youth and paid tributes for taking keen interest to become part of the Corona Tiger Force .

He said a total of 850,000 persons had signed up to the volunteer force to assist the government in its relief efforts. He said the government wanted to increase number of the volunteer force so that the whole nation face this pandemic with unity.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister April Government Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

129 violators of quarantine measures referred to A ..

16 minutes ago

ERC earmarks AED5 million to support remote learni ..

46 minutes ago

Toxic liquor claims eight lives in Lahore

2 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Chinese Foreign Minister revie ..

1 hour ago

Italy Registers 570 New COVID-19 Related Deaths, 3 ..

2 minutes ago

UK COVID-19 daily death toll climbs by record 980: ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.