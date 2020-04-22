(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday called upon the nation to actively participate in the telethon to be aired on Thursday, targeted to raise money for Corona Relief Fund

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday called upon the nation to actively participate in the telethon to be aired on Thursday, targeted to raise money for Corona Relief Fund.

The telethon will be aired live on Pakistan Television network at 4 p.

m.

In a special video message, the prime minister urged upon the people to join hands with the government in fighting the challenge of coronavirus.

"We have to get united to defeat this challenge effectively," the prime minister said.