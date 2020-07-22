UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Appoints Amin Aslam As SAPM With Federal Minister's Status

Wed 22nd July 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday appointed the Adviser to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change.

According to the notification of Cabinet Division, the SAPM would render his services with the status of Federal Minister with immediate effect.

