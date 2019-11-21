UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Appoints Lt Gen Nadeem Raza As CJCSC

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 07:37 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday appointed Lt Gen Nadeem Raza, HI (M) as the Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) with effect from November 27, 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday appointed Lt Gen Nadeem Raza, HI (M) as the Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) with effect from November 27, 2019.

It may be recalled that the notification for reappointment of General Qamar Javed Bajwa, NI (M) as Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) for another tenure has already been issued on August 19, 2019, a press release issued by the Prime Minister Office here said.

Your Thoughts and Comments

