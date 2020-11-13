UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Appoints Malik Aamir Dogar As SAPM On Political Affairs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday appointed Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Malik Muhammad Aamir Dogar as Special Assistant to the PM (SAPM) on Political Affairs in honorary capacity.

The prime minister made the appointment, to be effective from immediate effect, in terms of rule 4(6) of the Rules of business, 1973 read with serial No. 1A of schedule V-A of the said Rules, a notification issued by the Cabinet Division said.

Malik Muhmmad Aamir Dogar was elected as MNA from Multan on the ticket of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

