Prime Minister appoints Maulana Ashrafi as his special representative

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday appointed Maulana Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi as Special Representative of the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony with immediate effect.

According to a press release of Prime Minister Office Media Wing, the appointment of Maulana Ashrafi would be in honourary capacity.