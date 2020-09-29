Prime Minister Appoints Maulana Ashrafi As His Special Representative
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 07:22 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday appointed Maulana Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi as Special Representative of the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony with immediate effect.
According to a press release of Prime Minister Office Media Wing, the appointment of Maulana Ashrafi would be in honourary capacity.