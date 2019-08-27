Prime Minister appoints nine new parliamentary secretaries

The Prime Minister has appointed nine members of National Assembly as new parliamentary secretaries for different ministries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :The Prime Minister has appointed nine members of National Assembly as new parliamentary secretaries for different ministries.

According to a notification issued by Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, Saleh Muhammad is appointed Parliamentary Secretary for Ministry of Water Resources, Prince Muhammad Nawaz Allai for Science and Technology, Muhammad Bashir Khan for Privatization and Sahibzada Sibghatullah for Postal Services.

Khial Zaman is appointed as Parliamentary Secretary for Petroleum, Muhammad Yaqoob Shaikh for Economic Affairs, Malik Anwar Taj for Industries and Production, Nasir Khan Musazai for Establishment Division and Saleem Rahman as Parliamentary Secretary for Parliamentary Affairs.