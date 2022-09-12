Prime Minister appreciates Canadian solidarity, assistance in flood relief efforts

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday expressed his appreciation for Canadian solidarity and assistance for rescue and relief efforts after the devastating floods in Pakistan.

The prime minister was talking to Canadian Minister for International Development Harjit Singh Sajjan, who called on him.

He thanked Mr Singh for his visit during the trying times when Pakistan was battling the effects of devastating floods, that caused extensive damage and sufferings.

The prime minister apprised him that over 1,300 lives had been lost, over 33 million people displaced, over four million acres of crops destroyed, and 800,000 livestock had perished, severely impacting the livelihood of families. Damages ran into tens of billions of Dollars, he added.

He underscored that Pakistan contributed less than 1% to global carbon emissions, but was among the most vulnerable countries affected by the climate change, as was evident from the recent climate events and unprecedented floods.

Highlighting the government's engagement with the rescue and relief efforts, the prime minister emphasized that continued international support, solidarity, and assistance would be required for the rehabilitation and reconstruction phase as well.

He also expressed his appreciation to the Canadian government for assistance in the projects relating to women's economic empowerment, sustainable economic growth and health sectors.

The prime minister noted that going forward Pakistan would pursue build back better strategy. Pakistan required expertise and technical assistance for rebuilding climate-resilient infrastructure that could withstand the disastrous effects of natural calamities in future, he added.

Minister Harjit Singh Sajjan expressed condolences for the flood victims and stated that the Canadian government would support Pakistan to help mitigate disastrous the impacts of floods and climate change.