UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Appreciates Chinese Leadership For Socio-economic Priorities

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 11:57 PM

Prime Minister appreciates Chinese leadership for socio-economic priorities

Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday lauded the Chinese leadership's priorities for its people as the same had played a remarkable role in China's socio-economic transformation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday lauded the Chinese leadership's priorities for its people as the same had played a remarkable role in China's socio-economic transformation.

There was a lot to learn from Beijing's example of economic development and poverty alleviation, he said while talking to Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing, who paid a farewell call on him, according to a PM Office Media Wing press release.

During the call, the prime minister lauded efforts of Ambassador Yao in further deepening and strengthening Pakistan-China "All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership".

He conveyed that the people of Pakistan were keenly looking forward to welcoming President Xi Jinping to their country.

The prime minister underlined that during the ambassador's tenure, China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) had entered the second phase focusing on industrialization, agriculture and socio-economic development, and it would play a key role in promoting regional growth and prosperity.

Ambassador Yao thanked the prime minister for the leadership role he had played in further solidifying and deepening Pakistan's relationship with China, which was greatly valued by the Chinese leaders at the highest level.

He underlined that the prime minister's vision and leadership was instrumental in Pakistan's transformation.

He emphasized that with the prime minister's personal focus on poverty alleviation and people-centered approach, CPEC had entered into its second phase, and would deliver substantial and immense benefits not only to the people of Pakistan but also the entire region.

Ambassador Yao said Pakistan's policy of "smart lockdown" in containing COVID-19 was internationally recognized and could be followed as a model by others to deal with its possible second wave.

He maintained that he would have very fond memories of Pakistan and would wish to see Pakistan-China relationship further strengthened.

He emphasized that China would continue to support Pakistan in pursuit of its national development and objectives.

The prime minister appreciated Ambassador Yao Jing's overall contribution to the Pakistan-China partnership and wished him well in his future endeavours.

Ambassador Yao Jing has served in Islamabad from October 2017 to September 2020. This was his third assignment in Pakistan.

\867

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Islamabad Prime Minister China Agriculture CPEC Beijing Same September October 2017 2020 Media From Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Ministry of Education, UK Quality Assurance Agency ..

1 minute ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meets British Foreign Secretary

2 hours ago

Pakistan condemns Houthi attack on KSA

47 seconds ago

Altaf Hussain Wani reminds UN of its obligations t ..

48 seconds ago

Gavi CEO Says COVAX Facility Ready to Sign Agreeme ..

50 seconds ago

Lufthansa to cut more jobs as it loses 500 mn euro ..

51 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.