Prime Minister Appreciates Conservation Of Mughal Era Ali Mardan Villa

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 08:53 PM

Prime Minister appreciates conservation of Mughal era Ali Mardan Villa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday visited the historic Ali Mardan Villa, a Mughual era monument, here and highly appreciated its conservation.

The prime minister, who was accompanied by Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, took round of different sections of 17th Century monument conserved by the Directorate of Archaeology and Museums, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Director Archaeology and Museums Dr Abdul Samad Khan briefed the prime minister about the history and revival of the historical monument through joint efforts of Pakistan Army and KP Government.

