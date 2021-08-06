Prime Minister appreciates conservation of Mughal era Ali Mardan Villa

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday visited the historic Ali Mardan Villa, a Mughal era monument, here and highly appreciated its conservation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday visited the historic Ali Mardan Villa, a Mughal era monument, here and highly appreciated its conservation.

The prime minister, who was accompanied by Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, took round of different sections of 17th Century monument conserved by the Directorate of Archaeology and Museums, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Director Archaeology and Museums Dr Abdul Samad Khan briefed the prime minister about the history and revival of the historical monument through joint efforts of Pakistan Army and KP Government.

The prime minister on this occasion said that cultural heritage should be preserved for the awareness of coming generations about their glorious past.

Ali Mardan Khan, the famous commander and engineer of Mughal era, the Governor of Kabul, Lahore, and Kashmir during Shah Jahan's reign had built the villa in the city of Peshawar, where there was a three storey pavilion surrounded by fountains while the garden had a variety of fruit trees and roses.

The beauty of the garden had vanished over the passage of time. Directorate of Archaeology Khyber Pakhtunkhwa took the initiative for its restoration in 2015 which has now been completed.