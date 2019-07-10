UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Appreciates Contribution Of Textile Sector To National Economy

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 07:18 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday appreciated the contribution made by the textile sector to the national economy

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday appreciated the contribution made by the textile sector to the national economy.

Talking to a delegation of Pakistan Textile Weavers and Manufacturers Association comprising Zahid Mazhar, Zain Bashir, Faud Anwar, Umer Haji Karim and Tariq Saud here at the Sindh Governor House, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government as per its policy was doing its best to create an enabling environment for the industrialists.

With particular reference to the textile sector, being the major foreign exchange earner for the country, he said the government was fully cognizant of the challenges faced by the textile manufacturers and would help them brave the same.

A pragmatic approach was being adopted to streamline the textile sector along with that of hosiery and other associated zones, including towel and leather goods and garments, he added.

Later, the prime minister also met the representatives of hosiery sector, comprising Javaid Balwani, Umair Ghulam Mohammad, Altaf Hussain and Bashir Ghaffar.

The delegation of towel manufacturers, that called on the prime minister, included Farrukh Maqbool, Moin Razzaq, Khalid Iqbal and Mehabuddin Chawla.

Kamran Habib and Shaikh Mohammad Imran represented the leather sector.

Each of the delegations apprised the prime minister of their problems and appreciated him for taking deep interest in addressing them well as reflected from the presence of his economic team, including the minister and advisors concerned as well as the Federal Bureau of Revenue chairman.

