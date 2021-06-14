UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Appreciates Dutiful ITP's Injured Constable

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 08:11 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday appreciated Qaiser Shakeel, an injured Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) warden, for performing his duties with honesty despite his physical condition.

The prime minister lauded his act of responsibility by inviting him to the PM House.

Talking to the ITP personnel, he said his act of performing duties despite being injured was a guiding precedent for the other government servants to emulate.

His dutiful gesture had drawn wide public appreciation as "such acts always raise image of police", he added.

The prime minister also announced an award for the dutiful constable, PM Office Media Wing in a press release said.

A video clip of the injured ITP personnel performing his duties by marshalling traffic in Islamabad on hot summer days went viral on popular social media platforms.

Qaiser Shakeel was injured on June 9 but had joined duties after two-day medical rest.

Injured Imran Khan Islamabad Prime Minister Police Social Media Traffic Shakeel June Media Government

