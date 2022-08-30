UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Appreciates EU's Support Of 2.15 Million Euros For Flood Affectees

Sumaira FH Published August 30, 2022 | 08:11 PM

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday received a telephone call from Charles Michel, President of the European Council

The President of European Council offered his condolences on the loss of precious lives and material damage as a result of devastating floods in Pakistan.

The prime minister thanked the EU President for his expression of solidarity and appreciated the EU's support of 2.15 million Euros for flood affectees in Pakistan.

Briefing the EU President on the widespread destruction caused across Pakistan due to unprecedented rainfall, the prime minister said that the floods had caused extensive loss of human lives, livelihoods, livestock, crops, property and infrastructure.

He added that, most regrettably, the situation was likely to deteriorate further as rains were expected to continue over areas already submerged by more than two months of flooding.

The prime minister also apprised the EU President of the efforts undertaken by the government, which include large scale humanitarian response for people in the affected areas, by immediate dispatch and distribution of food, medicine and relief material to those affected by floods.

The government has also established a Relief Fund for people all over the country and made arrangements for Overseas Pakistanis to donate for the flood relief efforts, he added.

The prime minister shared that a "UN Flash Appeal" was launched on August 30 2022 and expressed the hope that the international community would contribute towards meeting the funding requirements endorsed by the UN.

