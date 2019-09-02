Prime Minister appreciates PAF contribution in war against terrorism, ensuring aerial defence

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday appreciated Pakistan Air Force's (PAF) contributions in war against terrorism, various nation building activities and positive image projection of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) : Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday appreciated Pakistan Air Force's (PAF) contributions in war against terrorism, various nation building activities and positive image projection of the country.

The Prime Minister stated this during his visit to Air Headquarters. Upon arrival, the Prime Minister was presented guard of honour.

Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan welcomed the Prime Minister, a press release of ISPR said.

The Prime Minister laid floral wreath at Martyrs' monument. The Prime Minister appreciated role of PAF in ensuring aerial defence of the country, especially the one displayed in February this year.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance and RevenueDr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Minister for Defence Production Ms Zubaida Jalal Khan and Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting accompanied the Prime Minister.