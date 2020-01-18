UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Appreciates Suleman Khan For Ferrying Snow-bound People

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 18th January 2020 | 06:51 PM

Prime Minister appreciates Suleman Khan for ferrying snow-bound people

Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday appreciated Suleman Khan, a young man, who saved more than a hundred people stranded in snow in Kuchlak, Quetta, after a bout of heavy snowfall in the area

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday appreciated Suleman Khan, a young man, who saved more than a hundred people stranded in snow in Kuchlak, Quetta, after a bout of heavy snowfall in the area.

On his twitter account, the prime minister posted, "The whole nation is proud of Suleman Khan who showed a great courage and selflessness to help people stranded in the snow." The prime minister also tagged a news story of a private tv channel.

According to a report, Suleman Khan, a 30-year old from Kuchlak was hailed as a hero after he saved the lives of more than a 100 people who were stuck on snow-covered roads earlier this week.

"The situation led to hundreds of cars being stranded on the road, with women, children, and elderly passengers left vulnerable in the harsh weather without adequate food supplies or clothing," the report added.

aSuleman Khan drove them to safety in his own car, besides offering them stay and food at his residence.

