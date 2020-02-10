(@FahadShabbir)

Noting the close fraternal ties between Pakistan and Turkey, Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday appreciated the leadership of brotherly country for supporting in clear terms Pakistan's principled stance on the Kashmir issue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :Noting the close fraternal ties between Pakistan and Turkey, Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday appreciated the leadership of brotherly country for supporting in clear terms Pakistan's principled stance on the Kashmir issue.

The prime minister said that both countries enjoyed historical brotherly ties and they stood shoulder to shoulder with each other in the difficult times.

The prime minister was chairing a high level meeting regarding the upcoming visit of President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Pakistan, PM Office media wing in a press release said.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar, Advisor on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood, the Federal secretaries and other senior officials.

In the meeting, subjects like further promotion of bilateral ties and cooperation between the two countries in different sectors during the Turkish president's visit were also discussed in details.

The prime minister observed that leadership of both countries had been sincerely striving to further strengthen the bilateral relations especially the economic ties in all sectors.

He expressed the hope that President Erdogan's visit would prove to be another milestone in further cementing the bilateral ties and cooperation between the two countries in diverse fields.

The prime minister also directed the relevant secretaries to pay special attention on the implementation of matters which would be agreed during the upcoming visit.

The minister for economic affairs was tasked with the responsibility for ensuring progress on the bilateral pacts which would be reached during the visit.

The prime minister also directed holding of monthly meetings to review progress on those agreed matters.