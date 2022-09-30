Prime Minister apprises President Sisi about floods' devastation

UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 30, 2022 | 12:31 AM

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif received a call from the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt Abdel Fattah Al Sisi here on Thursday and discussed matters of mutual interest

President Sisi offered condolences to the people of Pakistan over the loss of precious lives and devastation caused by climate-induced torrential monsoon rains and floods in Pakistan.

The Egyptian president announced relief assistance from Egypt for the flood affectees in Pakistan.

The prime minister while thanking the President for his call at this difficult hour appreciated the strong expression of support and solidarity by the Egyptian government.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also thanked the President Sisi and people of Egypt for their assistance to the flood victims.

The prime minister underscored that Pakistan was among the major victims of climate change, while its contribution to global emissions had been less than one percent.

The prime minister apprised the Egyptian President about the loss of lives, infrastructure, livelihood and crops owing to the devastation caused by the floods.

He also shared the government's rescue and relief efforts to save lives amid growing concerns regarding the long-term impacts of floods on food security, health, and the economy.

It was underlined that enormous resources were required for the rehabilitation of the millions impacted, reconstruction, rebuilding communities and addressing the economic repercussions.

The two leaders also exchanged views on important developments in the region.

The prime minister also assured the Egyptian President of Pakistan's support to the Egyptian Presidency of COP-27 for a successful conference.

Meanwhile, the two leaders agreed to strengthen cooperation in diverse fields and continue close collaboration on all issues of mutual interest.

Pakistan and Egypt enjoy close and cordial ties rooted deep in shared faith and values. The two countries closely collaborate bilaterally as well as on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

