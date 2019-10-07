UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Approves CDA Restructuring Plan For Making Efficient, Improving Service Delivery

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 06:26 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday approved, in principle, re-structuring plan of the Capital Development Authority (CDA), aimed at making it efficient and improving its service delivery

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday approved, in principle, re-structuring plan of the Capital Development Authority (CDA), aimed at making it efficient and improving its service delivery.

He also directed that the plan should be presented before the next Cabinet's meeting for consideration and final approval, Prime Minister Office Media Wing in a press release said.

A plan in this regard was presented during a meeting chaired by the prime minister at the Prime Minister Office.

The meeting was attended by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Special Assistant for Overseas Pakistani Zulfiqar Abbas Bokhari, Interior Secretary Maj (retd) Azam Suleman Khan, CDA Chairman Amer Ahmed Ali, Nayyar Ali Dada and others.

It was explained that the object of restructuring was to introduce effective corporate governance model in the organization.

The CDA chairman also presented the progress report of the last six months and apprised the prime minister that for the first time, CDA's financial health had significantly improved with an available balance of approximately 11 billion rupees to be utilized for the developmental activities.

He was informed that after devolution and creation of the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI), the Primary role of CDA remained to the sector development.

It was observed that sector development had been stalled for the last many decades. However, CDA was now, on the verge of initiating development in the stalled sectors, which would lead to creation of 23,000 housing units.

In this context PC-1 for I-11, I-14, I-15 and E-12 had been approved and development activity in E-12 would commence shortly, it was added.

Earlier, the prime minister was also briefed about the progress made to review master plan of Islamabad.

About its salient features, it was informed that the commission, constituted for the review of the master plan, had its finalized report which would be presented during the next Cabinet meeting.

The prime minister appreciated the efforts of the commission towards reviewing the master plan of the capital city for catering to present as well future requirements of the Federal capital and addressing some of the critical issues including urban regeneration, conformity and new building code, Katchi Abadis, solid waste management plan for rural areas, ensuring water availability and new infrastructure for the needs of growing population.

He also reiterated that preservation of green areas should be a priority keeping in view shrinking of the green lands and rapidly growing concrete structures in the major cities.

