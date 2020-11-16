Prime Minister approves establishment of National Job Portal

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 05:18 PM

Prime Minister on Monday approved establishment of National Job Portal to provide immense opportunities of employment to the country's youth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :Prime Minister on Monday approved establishment of National Job Portal to provide immense opportunities of employment to the country's youth.

The Prime Minister gave the approval in a meeting with Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Usman Dar.

The Prime Minister said the PTI government was committed to fulfilling another promise with youth.

Terming the youth as asset for the country, he said empowering them was the top priority of the PTI government.

Usman Dar gave a briefing to the Prime Minister on Kamyab Jawan programme and apprised of the progress made in providing loans to youth.

He also updated the Prime Minister on National Job Portal.

In view of the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the country, it was decided to reassign the Tiger Force.

