UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Approves Formation Of A NEDP Under STPF -2020-25

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 08:04 PM

Prime Minister approves formation of a NEDP under STPF -2020-25

The Adviser to Prime Minister of Pakistan for Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Monday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved the formation of a National Export Development Board (NEDB) under the Strategic Trade Policy Framework (STPF) 2020-25

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :The Adviser to Prime Minister of Pakistan for Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Monday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved the formation of a National Export Development board (NEDB) under the Strategic Trade Policy Framework (STPF) 2020-25.

The National Export Development Board will hold its meetings monthly where all the issues relating to Pakistan's export will be discussed; the adviser said this on his official twitter account here.

He said that "I just met the Prime Minister, Imran Khan" and the National Export Development Board will be headed by the Prime Minister and will also include exporters.

He said that as far as trade matters are concerned, it was agreed that trade will not be disrupted and that the principle of open and secure borders will be pursued.

Razak Dawood said that "our exporters must aggressively pursue our bilateral trade as now our borders will remain continuously open."At a meeting on border management under the Chairmanship of the Prime Minister, several matters relating to coordination and management of all activities at the border came under discussion, he informed.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Twitter Border Commerce All

Recent Stories

Provincial governments urged to ensure smooth supp ..

2 minutes ago

EPA Punjab gives environmental clean chit for Ring ..

2 minutes ago

More than 100 candidates interviewed for various p ..

2 minutes ago

MDCAT exam held under strict COVID-19 SOPs observa ..

2 minutes ago

PTI Central Secy Info Ershad Mahmud condoles death ..

5 minutes ago

Chief Minister condoles loss of lives in road acci ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.