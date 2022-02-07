UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Approves Formation Of Cotton Authority To Provide Quality Seed, Enhance Yield

Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2022 | 08:00 PM

Prime Minister approves formation of Cotton Authority to provide quality seed, enhance yield

Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday principally approved the formation of Pakistan Cotton Authority to ensure the provision of quality seed, monitoring and enhancing the yield

ISLAMABAD, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday principally approved the formation of Pakistan Cotton Authority to ensure the provision of quality seed, monitoring and enhancing the yield.

The prime minister, chairing a meeting to discuss enhancing the cotton yield, said the government was providing a subsidy on modern agricultural equipment, quality seed, and fertilizer.

He said the benefits of the subsidy through Kisan Card should be extended to the farmers. Moreover, he said, new legislation should be made in coordination with all the stakeholders for the protection of farmers' rights.

During the meeting, in-principle approval was also given for the formation of an inter-ministerial committee to provide quality cotton seed, besides approving promulgation of new laws to protect farmers' rights.

The participants of the meeting were told that a stock of 4.7 million tons of wheat was available in the country, and both the Federal and provincial governments were providing a subsidy of Rs 15.5 billion.

It was told that a farmers' forum had been created under the federal food security minister to ensure the representation of farmers in policymaking and for early resolution of their issues.

The prime minister also approved the holding of National Cotton Conference and directed the Ministry of Industries to prepare a feasibility report on the establishment of plants for indigenous production of DAP.

Federal ministers Shaukat Tarin and Syed Fakhar Imam, Commerce Adviser Abdul Razzak Dawood, Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Husain Jahanian and senior officers attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Resolution Prime Minister Punjab Shaukat Tarin Agriculture Jahanian Commerce Cotton All Government Wheat Billion Million

Recent Stories

Inter Ministerial Executive Coordination Committee ..

Inter Ministerial Executive Coordination Committee approved

2 minutes ago
 3 dacoits arrested, weapons recovered

3 dacoits arrested, weapons recovered

2 minutes ago
 Central Africa PM 'fired', replaced by economy min ..

Central Africa PM 'fired', replaced by economy minister

2 minutes ago
 13 criminals held

13 criminals held

2 minutes ago
 Minister chairs meeting on shifting of fish market ..

Minister chairs meeting on shifting of fish market

2 minutes ago
 PM to lead country-wide mass contact campaign to m ..

PM to lead country-wide mass contact campaign to mobilize PTI: Farrukh

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>