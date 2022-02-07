Prime Minister approves formation of Cotton Authority to provide quality seed, enhance yield

Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday principally approved the formation of Pakistan Cotton Authority to ensure the provision of quality seed, monitoring and enhancing the yield

ISLAMABAD, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday principally approved the formation of Pakistan Cotton Authority to ensure the provision of quality seed, monitoring and enhancing the yield.

The prime minister, chairing a meeting to discuss enhancing the cotton yield, said the government was providing a subsidy on modern agricultural equipment, quality seed, and fertilizer.

He said the benefits of the subsidy through Kisan Card should be extended to the farmers. Moreover, he said, new legislation should be made in coordination with all the stakeholders for the protection of farmers' rights.

During the meeting, in-principle approval was also given for the formation of an inter-ministerial committee to provide quality cotton seed, besides approving promulgation of new laws to protect farmers' rights.

The participants of the meeting were told that a stock of 4.7 million tons of wheat was available in the country, and both the Federal and provincial governments were providing a subsidy of Rs 15.5 billion.

It was told that a farmers' forum had been created under the federal food security minister to ensure the representation of farmers in policymaking and for early resolution of their issues.

The prime minister also approved the holding of National Cotton Conference and directed the Ministry of Industries to prepare a feasibility report on the establishment of plants for indigenous production of DAP.

Federal ministers Shaukat Tarin and Syed Fakhar Imam, Commerce Adviser Abdul Razzak Dawood, Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Husain Jahanian and senior officers attended the meeting.