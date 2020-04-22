UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Approves Launch Of Ehsaas Emergency Cash Information Portal

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 06:23 PM

Prime Minister approves launch of Ehsaas Emergency Cash Information Portal

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday gave approval to the launch of Ehsaas Emergency Cash Information Portal, making public the details of disbursements

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday gave approval to the launch of Ehsaas Emergency Cash Information Portal, making public the details of disbursements.

Chairing a meeting on the subject, the prime minister said the government was making utmost efforts to provide financial assistance to those affected by the situation of coronavirus.

The prime minister said Ehsaas Cash Emergency Programme was transparent and merit-based and lauded the efforts of his Special Assistant on Social Welfare Dr Sania Nishtar for leading an effective initiative.

Dr Nishtar in a briefing to the prime minister said the programme covered the registered persons of Ehsaas Programme, those who joined through SMS, new registrations from provinces and labourers and deserving persons recommended by the Commerce Ministry.

Under the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme, the operations have been ongoing since April 9, 2020. To-date, overall disbursements of Rs. 65.249 billion have been made to 5.437 million beneficiaries across the country in categories 1 and 2.

The dashboard of the launched portal will give details about the number of beneficiaries served in each of the three categories with provincial, district and tehsil wise breakdowns.

With great transparency, it will outline the amount given to partnering banks for disbursements to beneficiaries, and the number of beneficiaries who have taken out money.

The portal will enable people to access information in real time and its electronic link will be made available Thursday morning.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Money April SMS 2020 Commerce From Government Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE chairs 111th meeting of GCC Financial and Econ ..

11 minutes ago

Rs. 65.249 billion disbursed among 5.437 million f ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister suspends XEN Head Balloki over negl ..

2 minutes ago

139 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punja ..

2 minutes ago

Mexico Ready to Close 19 Oil Fields, 200 Wells Due ..

2 minutes ago

German Cabinet Agrees Plan to Deploy Up to 300 Tro ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.