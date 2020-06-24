Prime Minister approves launch of Tiger Force mobile app

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday approved the launch of Corona Relief Tiger Force mobile application

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday approved the launch of Corona Relief Tiger Force mobile application.

The prime minister was talking to Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Usman Dar who called on him at the PM Office.

Usman Dar briefed the prime minister on how digital technology could contribute in the effective functioning of the Tiger Force.

The Tiger Force application, which will contain the feature for geo-tagging, will help in the smooth running of the team.

The prime minister while expressing satisfaction over the effective use of Tigers Force through digital technology said that youth were asset of the country and their passion for serving the nation was praiseworthy.