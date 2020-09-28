Prime Minister approves package for Southern, Northern Balochistan: Senate boy told

Minister for Power Division Omar Ayub Khan on Monday informed the Senate Standing Committee on Power that the Prime Minister had approved a package for Southern and Northern Balochistan through the National Developmental Council (NDC).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :Minister for Power Division Omar Ayub Khan on Monday informed the Senate Standing Committee on Power that the Prime Minister had approved a package for Southern and Northern Balochistan through the National Developmental Council (NDC).

He assured the committee that he would speak to Minister for Planning, Reforms and Development Asad Umar to get it approved either from NDC or have it included in the PSDP.

The committee which met with Muhammad Fida in the Chair was briefed about alleged removal of domestic meters of small farmers for running mono motors on single phase domestic connections by GEPCO.

Further discussion on Points of Public Importance regarding provision of electricity to Chromite mining area of Muslim Bagh, district Qilla Saifullah, Balochistan raised by Senator Muhammad Usman Khan Kakar and Transparency in the recruitment process of Meter Readers resumed.

Further revisiting the Point of Public Importance regarding "provision of electricity to Chromite mining areas of Muslim Bagh, District Qilla Saifullah, Balochistan raised by Senator Usman Khan Kakar, the committee was informed that in compliance of the directives of the Committee given during the meeting held on 18th August, 2020, the revised PC-1 amounting to Rs 258,075 million with 20 percent grid sharing cost has been prepared.

Since the electrification is beyond QESCO's scope, the Power Division was of the view that funds may be arranged and remitted to QESCO for provision of electricity to Chrome mines at Tehsil Muslim Bagh.

The committee was informed that running mono motors on single phase domestic connections was illegal and for that purpose the consumers needed to apply for three phase agricultural tube well connections.

The committee was further informed that applying for Agricultural connections would benefit the consumers immensely since tariff is subsidized.

The Power Division was directed to provide Agricultural Tube Well Connections Policy to the committee.

During further consideration of Point of Public Importance regarding transparency in the recruitment process of meter readers and linemen in PESCO, raised by Senator Mushtaq Ahmed, the committee was informed that members of the informal sub-Committee Senator Nauman Wazir Khattak and Senator Mushtaq Ahmed visited the PESCO Head Quaarter.

Both the Senators held detailed discussions with CEO and DG (HR) and analysed the information / data presented to them. It was asserted that recruitment rules and regulation had been ignored on a large scale.

The irony of the matter was that those who did this had retired.

While considering the Petition of Dr. Faiz Ahmed Chaudhary, Ex-MD, NTDC, Secretary Power Division was of the view that NTDC had nothing to do with the case and that if Dr. Faiz wished he should file a suit of defamation against the newspaper.

Dr. Faiz was of the view that his contract was terminated vide clause 10.3 of the contract agreement that pertained to termination of contract without any reason.

The chairman committee was of the view that Dr. Faiz had come to Pakistan to serve the country and was mistreated.

Secretary Power Division apologised to Dr. Faiz if his sentiments were hurt due to statement issued by the NTDC.

The Report of the Senate Standing Committee on Power on a Point of Public Importance regarding 'Exact figure of Circular Debt" raised by Senator Nauman Wazir Khattak was adopted.

Convened by Senator Fida Muhammad, the meeting was attended by Senator Moula Bux Chandio, Senator Siraj ul Haq, Senator Usman Khan Kakar, Senator Mushahid Ullah Khan, Senator Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Senator Muhammad Akram, Senator Molvi Faiz Muhammad, Senator Mushtaq Ahmed and senior officers from the Power Division alongwith all concerned.

Minister for Energy Power Division, Mr. Omar Ayub Khan was also present.