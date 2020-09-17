UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Approves Setting Up 3 Markets At Borders With Afghanistan, Iran

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 11:38 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday approved the establishment of three border markets along Pakistan's bordering areas with Afghanistan and Iran as a pilot project

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday approved the establishment of three border markets along Pakistan's bordering areas with Afghanistan and Iran as a pilot project.

Setting up of two border markets in Balochistan and one in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, under the pilot project, and to be completed by February next, was aimed at providing better business opportunities to the local population.

The prime minister accorded the approval while presiding over a high level meeting held here.

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, advisors Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh and Abdul Razzak Dawood, KP Chief Minister Mehmood Khan, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan, Special Assistant to the PM Lt Gen (R) Asim Saleem Bajwa, and senior civil and military officers attended the meeting.

The meeting was briefed in detail about the establishment of proposed border markets at bordering areas with Afghanistan and Iran for the provision of better business opportunities to the local population.

It was informed that 12 border markets would be established at Pak-Afghan border and six at Pak-Iran border.

The meeting also decided to take more effective measures to check smuggling through borders.

The prime minister, while talking about the establishment of border markets, said it would not only provide better trade and business opportunities to the local residents, especially the youth, but after the border fencing, would also help check smuggling and coordinate trade activities and border crossing by the people.

He directed all the departments concerned to complete the process of posting of relevant staff at all the approved border crossings and border markets.

