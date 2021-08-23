Prime Minister, Arbab Ghulam Rahim discuss overall political situation in Sindh

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the PM Dr. Arbab Ghulam Rahim called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Monday.

During the meeting, the overall political situation in Sindh and the matters regarding effective organization of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the province were discussed.