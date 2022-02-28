Prime Minister, Archbishop of Canterbury discuss interfaith harmony

Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday received Archbishop of Canterbury here and discussed matters of mutual interest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday received Archbishop of Canterbury here and discussed matters of mutual interest.

The prime minister highlighted the importance of interfaith harmony, religious tolerance and affinity among the people of different faiths. He reiterated his government's resolve to protect the rights of minorities as enshrined in the Constitution of Pakistan.

Imran Khan conveyed that Pakistan was a culturally diverse country, and was home to various religious minorities, including Hindus and Christians and all of them were living peacefully and contributing to its development.

He lamented that minorities in India, including Muslims, were being subjected to the worst kind of religious discrimination and intolerance.

The prime minister shared that his government had established the Rehmatul lil Alameen Authority to promote the true message of islam, which was interfaith harmony and peaceful co-existence of the mankind.

The Archbishop of Canterbury said religious tolerance and peaceful coexistence of the mankind was need of the hour.

Earlier the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby participated in the Sunday mass at Peshawar's All Saints Church, and delivered a message of peace and religious harmony.