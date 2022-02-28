UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister, Archbishop Of Canterbury Discuss Interfaith Harmony

Muhammad Irfan Published February 28, 2022 | 11:08 PM

Prime Minister, Archbishop of Canterbury discuss interfaith harmony

Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday received Archbishop of Canterbury here and discussed matters of mutual interest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday received Archbishop of Canterbury here and discussed matters of mutual interest.

The prime minister highlighted the importance of interfaith harmony, religious tolerance and affinity among the people of different faiths. He reiterated his government's resolve to protect the rights of minorities as enshrined in the Constitution of Pakistan.

Imran Khan conveyed that Pakistan was a culturally diverse country, and was home to various religious minorities, including Hindus and Christians and all of them were living peacefully and contributing to its development.

He lamented that minorities in India, including Muslims, were being subjected to the worst kind of religious discrimination and intolerance.

The prime minister shared that his government had established the Rehmatul lil Alameen Authority to promote the true message of islam, which was interfaith harmony and peaceful co-existence of the mankind.

The Archbishop of Canterbury said religious tolerance and peaceful coexistence of the mankind was need of the hour.

Earlier the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby participated in the Sunday mass at Peshawar's All Saints Church, and delivered a message of peace and religious harmony.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Peshawar Prime Minister Sunday Church Muslim Christian All Government

Recent Stories

FDT to undertake mega infrastructure projects: Mia ..

FDT to undertake mega infrastructure projects: Mian Idrees

2 seconds ago
 PTI earmarking huge funds for education betterment ..

PTI earmarking huge funds for education betterment: SAPM

4 minutes ago
 Another dies of coronavirus in Faisalabad

Another dies of coronavirus in Faisalabad

4 minutes ago
 PDWP clears Rs 41.98 billion projects for KP socio ..

PDWP clears Rs 41.98 billion projects for KP socioeconomic uplift

4 minutes ago
 Mega relief package reflects PM's passion for publ ..

Mega relief package reflects PM's passion for public welfare: Chaudhry Fawad Hus ..

4 minutes ago
 Balochistan reports 19 more positive for corona

Balochistan reports 19 more positive for corona

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>