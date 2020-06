Prime Minister arrives in Karachi on a two-day visit

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived here on a two-day visit to the Sindh province Tuesday evening.

The prime minister was accompanied with Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Ali Zaidi, Federal Minister for Privatization Muhammed Mian Soomro, Special Assistantto thePrime Ministeron Information and Broadcasting, Lt Gen (Rtd)Asim Saleem Bajwa and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Ms. Sania Nishtar.