Prime Minister arrives in Riyadh to meet Saudi leadership

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2019 ) : Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday arrived in Riyadh where he would meet the Saudi leadership to discuss the bilateral matters as well as the regional situation.

On his arrival at Royal Terminal of Riyadh Airport, the prime minister was received by Governor of Riyadh Province Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Ambassador of Pakistan in Saudi Arabia Raja Ali Ijaz.

Senior officers of the Saudi government as well as the Pakistan embassy were also present at the airport.

Secretary Foreign Affairs Sohail Mahmood also accompanied the prime minister.

Earlier in the day, the prime minister landed in Madinah Al Munawwarah where he paid respects at Roza-e-Rasool (Peace be Upon Him) and offered prayers there.