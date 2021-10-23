UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Arrives In Saudi Arabia On Three-day Official Visit

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 23rd October 2021 | 06:42 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived here Saturday on a three-day (October 23-25) official visit of the Kingdom to attend the launch of Meddle East Green Initiative (MGI) Summit being held in Riyadh

The prime minister, who was accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Energy Minister Hammad Azhar and Special Assistant on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam, upon arrival at Madina Airport was warmly received by Prince Saud bin Khalid Al-Faisal, Deputy Govenor of Madinah.

Imran Khan, later, proceeded for the Ziarat of Masjid-e-Nabwi and Roza-e-Rasool (Peace Be Upon Him).

Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was visiting the Kingdom at the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, besides attending the MIG Summit will also participate in Pakistan-Saudi Investment Forum and hold bilateral meeting with the Saudi leadership.

The prime minister as one of the lead speakers at the launching ceremony of MGI Summit will share Pakistan's experiences in the success of billion Tree Tsunami project, appreciated at world level including Saudi Arabia.

During the visit, the prime minister is also expected to meet Pakistani community members in the Kingdom.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoy close and broad-based strategic relations rooted deep in history, common faith, brotherhood, fraternity and people to people contacts.

Pakistan Imran Khan Tsunami Prime Minister World Riyadh Visit Saudi Lead Saudi Arabia Ziarat Saud October Share Billion Airport

More Stories From Pakistan

