Prime Minister Asks CEO PIA To Submit Restructuring Plan Of The Airline In A Week

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 11th July 2020 | 12:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday directed the Chief Executive Officer of PIA , Air Marshal Arshad Malik to expedite restructuring plan of the the national flag carrier and present him a framework in a week's time.

Talking to the CEO of Pakistan International Airlines, who called on him here Friday, the Prime Minister asked him to undertake the restructuring in consultation with his Advisor on Institutional Reforms Dr. Ishrat Hussain.

Air Marshal Arshad Malik briefed the Prime Minister regarding ongoing negotiations with European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) to ensure PIA flight operations for Europe. The CEO also briefed the Prime Minister regarding restructuring of PIA so as to make it a profitable and leading airline.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the Government was pursuing an across-the-board reforms agenda to make institutions efficient and service oriented.

