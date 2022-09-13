UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Asks Imran To Account For 2010 Flood Relief Donations, "illegal" Foreign Funding

Sumaira FH Published September 13, 2022 | 10:18 PM

Prime Minister asks Imran to account for 2010 flood relief donations, "illegal" foreign funding

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday while rubbishing PTI chief Imran Khan's allegations of media blackout of his party and flood relief telethon, asked him to instead account for the donations he had received following the 2010 floods

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday while rubbishing PTI chief Imran Khan's allegations of media blackout of his party and flood relief telethon, asked him to instead account for the donations he had received following the 2010 floods.

The prime minister, responding to a tweet by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman, hoped that Imran Khan would also present an account of the illegal foreign funding, just like the way he (Shehbaz Sharif) and his colleagues had been doing.

Shehbaz Sharif said he as well as his colleagues were subservient to the law.

The prime minister said he had no time to respond to Imran Khan's allegations and misunderstandings as the incumbent government was heavily engaged in the rehabilitation of flood victims.

"All of these gags and tactics are your characteristics, not ours. We are just treading the path of law," the prime minister remarked.

In his tweet on Monday, the PTI chief had alleged the government of making attempts for his party's media blackout besides torture and fake cases against journalists.

Imran Khan had questioned as who, if not the government, was behind all such attempts to undermine the PTI's "popularity", calling it the violation of the international commitment on freedom of speech.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Flood Media All Government

Recent Stories

AJK PM directs creation of separate unit to monito ..

AJK PM directs creation of separate unit to monitor timely completion of develop ..

55 seconds ago
 Putin, Scholz Discuss Situation in Ukraine - Kreml ..

Putin, Scholz Discuss Situation in Ukraine - Kremlin

57 seconds ago
 Five Killed in Vehicle Blast in Pakistan - Reports

Five Killed in Vehicle Blast in Pakistan - Reports

3 minutes ago
 US Defends Biosecurity Cooperation With Ukraine - ..

US Defends Biosecurity Cooperation With Ukraine - State Dept.

3 minutes ago
 Rs 2.1bn released for construction of Shakotai dam ..

Rs 2.1bn released for construction of Shakotai dam: Commissioner Bannu

3 minutes ago
 Groundwater recharge wells to help replenish aquif ..

Groundwater recharge wells to help replenish aquifer, reduce urban flooding risk ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.