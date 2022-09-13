Prime Minister asks Imran to account for 2010 flood relief donations, "illegal" foreign funding

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday while rubbishing PTI chief Imran Khan's allegations of media blackout of his party and flood relief telethon, asked him to instead account for the donations he had received following the 2010 floods

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday while rubbishing PTI chief Imran Khan's allegations of media blackout of his party and flood relief telethon, asked him to instead account for the donations he had received following the 2010 floods.

The prime minister, responding to a tweet by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman, hoped that Imran Khan would also present an account of the illegal foreign funding, just like the way he (Shehbaz Sharif) and his colleagues had been doing.

Shehbaz Sharif said he as well as his colleagues were subservient to the law.

The prime minister said he had no time to respond to Imran Khan's allegations and misunderstandings as the incumbent government was heavily engaged in the rehabilitation of flood victims.

"All of these gags and tactics are your characteristics, not ours. We are just treading the path of law," the prime minister remarked.

In his tweet on Monday, the PTI chief had alleged the government of making attempts for his party's media blackout besides torture and fake cases against journalists.

Imran Khan had questioned as who, if not the government, was behind all such attempts to undermine the PTI's "popularity", calling it the violation of the international commitment on freedom of speech.