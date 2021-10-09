Prime Minister asks legislators to resolve public issues

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday asked the members of national and provincial assemblies and senators to ensure resolution of problems of people in their relevant constituencies.

During the meeting with a delegation of legislators, he said party members and workers should celebrate the first week of Rabi-ul-Awal in their Constituencies in a befitting manner.

Events should be held to familiarize people about the life and teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH), he urged.

During the meeting, the prime minister also discussed with the legislators the ongoing development schemes in different areas.