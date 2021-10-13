Prime Minister Asks Muslims To Care For Environment
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 11:11 PM
Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said Muslims should have been the leading environmentalists caring for our future generations
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said Muslims should have been the leading environmentalists caring for our future generations.
In a tweet on his social media account, he said, "Almost 1500 years ago our Prophet PBUH emphasised that our actions on this earth must consider their impact on our future generations.
So farsighted. Hazrat Ali AS emphasised the same. We Muslims should have been the leading environmentalists caring for our future generations."