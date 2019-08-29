UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Asks Pakistanis To Come Out On Roads To Show Solidarity With Kashmiris On Friday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 06:06 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan has asked all Pakistanis to come out on Friday - at 12 to 12.30 Hrs - to show solidarity with the Kashmiri people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan has asked all Pakistanis to come out on Friday - at 12 to 12.30 Hrs - to show solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

This gesture will send the Kashmiris in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) a clear message that the entire Pakistani nation stands in solidarity with them.

Pakistani nation will clearly send a message against Indian fascist oppression, the inhumane 24-day curfew, the daily injuring and killing of Kashmiri civilians, including women & children - all part of ethnic cleansing agenda of the Modi Government & it's illegal annexation of IOK, the prime minister said in his twitter message.

He said the plan to change demography of IOK was a war crime under 4th Geneva Convention.

"We must send a strong message to Kashmiris that our nation stands resolutely behind them. So I am asking all Pakistanis for half an hourtomorrow(Friday) stop whatever you are doing & come out on the roadto show solidarity with the Kashmiri people," the prime minister said.

