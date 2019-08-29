Prime Minister asks Pakistanis to come out on roads to show solidarity with Kashmiris on Friday

- Home
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 06:06 PM
Prime Minister Imran Khan has asked all Pakistanis to come out on Friday - at 12 to 12.30 Hrs - to show solidarity with the Kashmiri people
This gesture will send the Kashmiris in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) a clear message that the entire Pakistani nation stands in solidarity with them.
Pakistani nation will clearly send a message against Indian fascist oppression, the inhumane 24-day curfew, the daily injuring and killing of Kashmiri civilians, including women & children - all part of ethnic cleansing agenda of the Modi Government & it's illegal annexation of IOK, the prime minister said in his twitter message.
He said the plan to change demography of IOK was a war crime under 4th Geneva Convention.
"We must send a strong message to Kashmiris that our nation stands resolutely behind them. So I am asking all Pakistanis for half an hourtomorrow(Friday) stop whatever you are doing & come out on the roadto show solidarity with the Kashmiri people," the prime minister said.