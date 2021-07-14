UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Asks Provinces To Contribute To Uplift Of Merged Tribal Areas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 20 seconds ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 07:09 PM

Prime Minister asks provinces to contribute to uplift of merged tribal areas

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday urged the provinces to contribute to the uplift of merged tribal areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and ensure prosperity of their locals

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday urged the provinces to contribute to the uplift of merged tribal areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and ensure prosperity of their locals.

He was chairing a meeting on the reconstruction and development of erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas under the funds provided by the Federal Government.

The prime minister acknowledged the immense sacrifices rendered by the people of merged tribal areas for the country and said they needed to be given all the basic amenities of life.

The meeting was attended by Finance Minister Shaukat Tareen, Planning Minister Asad Umar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Special Assistant Dr Shahbaz Gill, Special Assistant Dr Waqar Masood, KP Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra, finance secretary and other senior officials.

It was informed that the population of merged areas was about 2.4 percent of the country's total populace, and proportionately their share in the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award was amounted to Rs 80 billion.

It was further told that the tribal areas were getting Rs 84 billion before their merger, but now the Federal Government was making increased payment of Rs 146 to them at the rate of 4 percent of the country's population.

The meeting was also informed that Rs 130 billion had been allocated in the federal budget 2021-22 for the development of merged tribal areas.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Asad Umar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa FATA Budget All Government Share Billion

Recent Stories

EU prepares to send petrol cars to the scrap heap

20 seconds ago

10,000 saplings to be planted in govt offices in A ..

23 seconds ago

Brazil's Bolsonaro Hospitalized With Abdominal Pai ..

24 seconds ago

Belarus' Opposition Movement Leader Reports Search ..

4 minutes ago

Helpline launched for crisis support, suicide prev ..

4 minutes ago

Louvre Abu Dhabi, Richard Mille create new exhibit ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.