Prime Minister asks PTI MPAs to vote for Pervez Elahi or face disciplinary action

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday asked all members of provincial assembly in Punjab to ensure they vote for Chaudhry Pervez Elahi for the election of Chief Minister.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, "All PTI MPAs in Punjab must ensure they vote for Ch Pervez Elahi in the CM Punjab election tomorrow.

Any PTI MPA going against party direction, including abstaining from vote, will be disqualified and will face strict disciplinary action."