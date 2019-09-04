Prime Minister asks world community to urge India to reverse illegal actions in Occupied Kashmir

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said the international community had the responsibility to urge India to halt and reverse its illegal actions and aggressive policies and postures in Occupied Kashmir, and Saudi Arabia and the UAE had an important role in that regard

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said the international community had the responsibility to urge India to halt and reverse its illegal actions and aggressive policies and postures in Occupied Kashmir, and Saudi Arabia and the UAE had an important role in that regard.

The prime minister stated this while talking to Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Foreign Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Adel Al Jubeir, Minister of State of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, who called on him here.

The main focus was on the situation arising from India's illegal and unilateral actions in Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IOJ&K). The prime minister highlighted Pakistan's deep concern over the worsening human rights and humanitarian situation in IOJ&K because of the month-long complete lockdown and communications blackout in the occupied territory.

The prime minister stressed the importance of immediate lifting of curfew, removal of restrictions on movement and communications, and respect for the fundamental rights of the Kashmiri people.

Prime Minister Imran Khan further underscored that India's actions were a clear violation of UN Security Council resolutions and international law. There was a genuine fear of a false flag operation to divert the world's attention from India's illegal actions and intensified repression of Kashmiris. India's actions had created grave risks for peace and security in the region, he added.

The visiting dignitaries said they were visiting Pakistan at the directive of their leadership. They reaffirmed the strategic significance of the relationship of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with Pakistan.

They also acknowledged Pakistan's role and efforts in promoting and maintaining regional peace and stability. They fully understood the anguish of the people of Pakistan over the recent developments and were concerned over the worsening humanitarian situation in the IOJ&K.

Both the countries would remain engaged to help address the current challenges, defuse tension and promote an environment of peace and security, they said.