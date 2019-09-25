UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Asks World To Act To Avert Bloodshed In IOJ&K

Umer Jamshaid 9 hours ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 10:22 PM

Prime Minister asks world to act to avert bloodshed in IOJ&K

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said there was a danger of bloodbath in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) and the world must act to avert that

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said there was a danger of bloodbath in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) and the world must act to avert that.

Talking to the editorial board of a prominent US newspaper New York Times, Imran Khan apprised them of the illegal and unilateral annexation of Jammu and Kashmir by India as well as human right violations there.

He said he had travelled to New York to tell the world that India was violating the international laws.

He said Pakistan wanted peace in Afghanistan, according to a PM Media Wing press release.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ambassador Maleeha Lodhi, in a tweet, said Prime Minister Imran Khan told the editorial board of the New York Times about the dangers to regional and international peace from the grave situation in the IOJ&K created by India's illegal annexation and its barbaric actions, including the continuing curfew.

She quoted the prime minister as telling the editorial board that the international community, especially the United Nations, had a responsibility to resolve the Kashmir dispute.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Afghanistan Prime Minister World United Nations Jammu New York Maleeha Lodhi Media From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler approves 161 urgent employment cases

6 hours ago

Hazza Al Mansoori&#039;s spaceflight historic land ..

7 hours ago

Kristalina Georgieva named IMF managing director

7 hours ago

Al Mansoori&#039;s spaceflight sets record in Emir ..

8 hours ago

Kristalina Georgieva named IMF Managing-Director

8 hours ago

Mission of first Emirati astronaut a national achi ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.