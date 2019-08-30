Fearing a blood bath in Kashmir, Prime Minister Imran Khan has called upon the international community not to ignore the flared-up situation in the Occupied Valley lest the dispute between the nuclear-armed Pakistan and India triggers a nuclear war

"If the world does nothing to stop the Indian assault on Kashmir and its people, two nuclear-armed states will get ever closer to a direct military confrontation," the prime minister wrote in an article published in New York Times on Friday.

The article titled 'The world can't ignore Kashmir. We are all in danger' coincided with the observance of 'Kashmir Hour' as the entire Pakistani nation on Friday, on the call of Prime Minister Imran Khan, came out of their homes and workplaces on 12 noon in solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiris.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said the world needed to see the humanitarian crisis in Kashmir beyond trade and business interests and realize the looming nuclear danger.

"The World War II happened because of appeasement at Munich.

A similar threat looms over the world again, but this time under the nuclear shadow," he wrote.

The prime minister recalled the nuclear threat by India's defence minister who said that the future of India's "no first use policy on nuclear weapons will depend on circumstances".

He said a dialogue between Pakistan and India, along with Kashmiris as major stakeholders, was important to find a solution to end the decades-old sufferings of Kashmiri people.

However, Imran Khan made it clear that dialogue could only be possible if India reversed its illegal annexation of Kashmir. "A dialogue can start only when India reverses its illegal annexation of Kashmir, ends the curfew and lockdown, and withdraws its troops to the barracks," he said.

The prime minister stressed that Pakistan and India had to move out of a zero-sum mindset to begin dialogue on Kashmir and mentioned that the right to self-determination was promised by the UN Security Council Resolutions and even by India's first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru.

