Prime Minister asks youth to hold peaceful protest against foreign conspiracy to oust him

Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday asked youth to hold peaceful protest against the conspiracy hatched by a foreign power in collusion with the Opposition to oust him from power

ISLAMABAD, Apr 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday asked youth to hold peaceful protest against the conspiracy hatched by a foreign power in collusion with the Opposition to oust him from power.

Speaking in a television programme he said, "Youth should not sit silent, but take a decision and raise voice against the conspiracy that was hatched against the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

He stated that a foreign country was trying to topple the government in Pakistan by spending Rs 15-20 billion on traitors in the Opposition. "I am telling youth there will be no future for them if they will not stand against the evil." He said that peaceful protest was the right of the people and cited the two million march of people on the streets of London when the allied forces attacked Iraq by falsely claiming presence of weapons of mass destruction.

He reiterated that conspiracy against him had been unearthed and Pakistan was at a critical stage so the youth should take to the streets and prove that Pakistanis were an alive nation and would stand up for their better future.

The conspiracy was proven as an official document about the role of the foreign power, was presented in the National Security Committee and Parliamentary Security Committee, he asserted.

The traitors were afraid of the protest as they had sold their conscience and acted like Mir Jaffar and Mir Sadiq who colluded with the British and overthrew Sirajud Doula, he recalled.

The nation would have to decide whether it wanted to go on a path of destruction or the path of glory, he added.

He said the model of Riyasat e Madina was the path of well being and 1400 years back, this state changed the course of the human history and caused an ideological revolution.

The Prime Minister said that the Opposition was using looted money to stay in power for the last thirty years.

more/mnr