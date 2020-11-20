Prime Minister assigns governors to oversee Citizen Portal complaints disposal in provinces

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday tasked the provincial governors to review the mechanism for disposal of complaints registered through the Pakistan Citizen Portal (PCP) pertaining to federal departments operating in their respective provinces

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday tasked the provincial governors to review the mechanism for disposal of complaints registered through the Pakistan Citizen Portal (PCP) pertaining to federal departments operating in their respective provinces.

The governors would carry out periodic performance evaluation of the PCP-dashboards of the Federal Government's organizations and a senior level focal person would be nominated for regular liaison with the Prime Minister Delivery Unit (PMDU).

The decision was taken in view of lacking collective performance review of the Federal Government organizations functioning in the provinces.

The PMDU was also directed to create exclusive dashboards for the governors' offices and carry out orientation of the nominated focal persons.

The Citizen Portal has emerged as the most trusted medium for complaints resolution by providing common man a forum as well as voice to raise the issue.

The registration of around three million people at the portal manifested the people's confidence in the system.

The people have lodged 2.7 million complaints with 94% resolution and a total of 617,000 complainants have posted satisfactory feedback.

In order to receive and process public complaints, 8,913 PCP-dashboards have been created for officers of all government organizations across the country. Apart from the provincial departments, dashboards have also been created for officers of the Federal Government organizations functioning in the provinces.