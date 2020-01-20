UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Assures All Out Support To Industrialists

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 07:10 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday said that from the day first, the government had decided to transform Pakistan into an industrial power and for this purpose, assured that the government and its economic team would extend all facilities and support to the industrialists

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday said that from the day first, the government had decided to transform Pakistan into an industrial power and for this purpose, assured that the government and its economic team would extend all facilities and support to the industrialists.

The prime minister was talking to a representative delegation of the newly elected presidents of different chamber of commerce and industries of the country.

Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan, Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood, Chairman Investment board Syed Zubair Gilani and Chairman Federal Board of Revenue Syed Shabbar Zaidi were present during the meeting, PM office media wing in a press release said.

The delegation included Muhammad Ahmed (Islamabad Chamber), Malik Muhammad Ashraf (Sialkot Chamber), Rana Muhammad Sikandar Azam (Faisalabad Chamber), Mian Umar Slaeem (Gujranwalla Chamber), Ali Hussain Asghar (Lahore Chamber), Mir Naveed Baloch (Gwadar Chamber), Shahid Hussain (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chamber), Rizwan Ali (Gilgit Baltistan chamber) and others.

Upon a proposal of the delegation, the prime minister directed the FBR chairman to hold open house on each Monday and hear the issues faced by the industrialists.

The prime minister appreciated investment in the information technology, Halal food and medicines and directed the concerned ministries to provide all facilities in this regard.

The delegation presented proposals over tax refunds, supply of gas and power to the industries, revival of sick industrial units, special economic zones and increase in exports.

They also appreciated the measures taken by the prime minister and the government's economic team for the promotion of business and industrialization in the country.

