Prime Minister Assures "all Possible" Humanitarian Aid To Afghanistan; Urges World To Fulfill Collective Responsibility

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 09:03 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday assured Afghanistan of Pakistan's all-out humanitarian assistance, also urging the international community to fulfill its collective responsibility for averting a grave humanitarian crisis in the war-torn country

On Twitter, the prime minister said that Pakistan had always stood with the Afghan people in their hour of need.

"We have assured Afghan Acting FM Amir Khan Muttaqi & his delegation we will provide all possible humanitarian aid to Afghanistan," he tweetedPakistan will also provide free COVID-19 vaccines to all Afghans travelling across the border into Pakistan," he announced.

The prime minister also urged the international community to fulfill its collective responsibility to avert a grave humanitarian crisis confronting the people of Afghanistan.

