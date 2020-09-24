Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday assured the businessmen and investors that the government was committed to remove all difficulties and hurdles in the way of business activities on priority basis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday assured the businessmen and investors that the government was committed to remove all difficulties and hurdles in the way of business activities on priority basis.

He was talking to a delegation of the country's well known investors and business personalities, who called on him here. The delegation comprised Aqeel Karim Dhadi, Arif Habib, Abbas Mukhtar, Fawad Mukhtar, Faisal Afreedi, Gohar Ejaz, Mian Muhammad Ahsan, Mudassar Mehmood, Tariq Rafi, Asim Mehmood, Salman Iqbal and others.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, State Bank Governor Reza Baqir, Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority Chairman Lt Gen (R) Anwar Ali Haider and other senior officers were also present.

The prime minister expressed his satisfaction over the interest shown by investors in the projects, including the Ravi River Front Urban Development and Bundle Island, and said the interest of local investors in the two important development projects initiated by the government was a good omen.

He said the development of construction sector would not only help promote business activities and create job opportunities but would also strengthen economy and boost wealth creation.

The investors expressed keen interest in the government's two mega development projects.

The meeting was told that the transaction infrastructure was being created for the two development projects.

The detail of money being invested in the Ravi River Front Urban Development and Bundle Island projects by the investors would be presented before the prime minister next week.

Expressing their views about the business-oriented environment in the country, the investors and business personalities said it was due to the present government's efforts that there was not only an ease of doing business in the country but the business community was also encouraged by the better policies.