UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Assures Facilitation To Private Sector In Welfare Projects

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 16 seconds ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 07:39 PM

Prime Minister assures facilitation to private sector in welfare projects

Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday appreciated the private sector's interest in different welfare projects and said the government would facilitate and support the sector to further encourage its participation in such projects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday appreciated the private sector's interest in different welfare projects and said the government would facilitate and support the sector to further encourage its participation in such projects.

The prime minister was talking to former skipper of the national cricket team Shahid Afridi, who called on him at the PM Office.

Senator Faisal Javed and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Naeem ul Haq were also present on the occasion, PM Office Media Wing in a press release said.

During the meeting, public welfare projects like Ahsas programme and Panah Gah (shelter houses) came under the discussion.

Shahid Afridi apprised the prime minister that the private sector was showing keen interest in the public welfare projects. The sector was looking forward to further play an active role in the construction of shelter homes, he added.

Related Topics

Cricket Imran Khan Shahid Afridi Prime Minister Afridi Media Government

Recent Stories

Different class: China go seven for seven at world ..

18 seconds ago

All possible resources to be utilized for developm ..

20 seconds ago

China's oil, gas exploration gains momentum in 201 ..

22 seconds ago

KMC delegation to attend Sister Cities Conference ..

24 seconds ago

Gold price soars by Rs 1000, traded at Rs 82,600 p ..

8 minutes ago

Two robber gangs busted, valuables, weapons recove ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.