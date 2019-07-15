Prime Minister assures facilitation to private sector in welfare projects

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) : Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday appreciated the private sector's interest in different welfare projects and said the government would facilitate and support the sector to further encourage its participation in such projects.

The prime minister was talking to former skipper of the national cricket team Shahid Afridi, who called on him at the PM Office.

Senator Faisal Javed and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Naeem ul Haq were also present on the occasion, PM Office Media Wing in a press release said.

During the meeting, public welfare projects like Ahsas programme and Panah Gah (shelter houses) came under the discussion.

Shahid Afridi apprised the prime minister that the private sector was showing keen interest in the public welfare projects. The sector was looking forward to further play an active role in the construction of shelter homes, he added.